UPDATE: LPD investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating the second homicide in the Capital City in less than a week, after a shooting on the east side of downtown.

LPD says that just after midnight, officers were called to the area of 18th and O Streets on a report of man who had been shot in an alley between 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway, south of O Street.

Police say they located the man and despite life-saving efforts being made, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. LPD adds that victim is believed to be in his 30s., and that they’re working to confirm his identity and notify his family.

Authorities add that the suspect, who they believe is a man, ran away from the scene after it happened.

“This investigation is in the very early stages,” police said in a press release. “Officers are still processing the scene, canvassing the area, and interviewing witnesses.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

