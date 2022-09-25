Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm & windy fall weather for Sunday as well

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures will start in the 50s for us all today as we wait on the sun to get a little higher in the sky. As it does, we’ll make a run at 80 degrees this afternoon.

Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast(WOWT)

That warmth will have some wind with it yet again as northwest wind gusts will be a little stronger today. They’ll easily hit 30 mph and could bump up to 35 mph especially later this morning.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Overall I expect temperatures to be near or just above average the majority of the week ahead too. Morning lows will start on a cool note in the 40s several days and we’ll end up with highs in the 70s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Dry weather will win out for the next 7 to 10 days as well. Great news as harvest gets going but bad news for the continued drought.

