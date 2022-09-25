Omaha stabbing injures 1

Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was stabbed during an assault Saturday afternoon.

Omaha Police responded at 4:03 p.m. Saturday to Gifford Park where they said a 19-year-old man claimed he was assaulted by two men near 33rd and Cass Street Saturday.

The victim suffered a stab wound during the assault. He was sent to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

