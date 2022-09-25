Off-duty police detective arrested for DUI following crash, police say

Wichita Police detective MaryAnna Hoyt is facing DUI charges after a car crash involving a city...
Wichita Police detective MaryAnna Hoyt is facing DUI charges after a car crash involving a city bus.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Records)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A police detective in Kansas is facing DUI charges after a car crash involving a city bus, authorities say.

The Wichita Police Department said in a release Saturday that officers were called to an accident around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 23.

A car and a Wichita public transit bus crashed, but KWCH reports there were no injuries.

When officers talked with the driver of the car, off-duty Wichita Police detective MaryAnna Hoyt, officers said they saw signs of impairment.

The investigation was handed over to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies booked Hoyt into the Sedgwick County Jail for DUI.

Hoyt has been with the city for 15 years and is a detective in the Investigation Division, according to KWCH.

She was placed on paid administrative leave.

An internal investigation will be conducted when the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office finishes its investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
2 dead, 4 injured in Bellevue three-car crash
OPOA request Douglas County Sheriff candidate return campaign donation
Omaha Police Officer’s Association asks Sheriff candidate to return campaign contribution
Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

Latest News

Several organizations helped rescue a horse from a swamp
Horse rescued from Omaha swamp
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday,...
Exit poll: Italian far-right leader’s alliance leading vote
Ryan Lochte leads a swim clinic in Omaha
12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte leads swim clinic at Brownell Talbot
A man is in critical condition after being shot at the Omaha Lounge
1 critically injured in West Omaha shooting
People went to Werner Park to celebrate Down Syndrome
Thousands gather at Werner Park for Down Syndrome Walk