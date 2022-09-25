Nebraska Task Force 1 returns from Puerto Rico

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A team of 45 firefighters has returned from Puerto Rico.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Nebraska Task Force 1 went to Puerto Rico to conduct rapid search operations. They were tasked with looking for survivors and anyone affected by the storm.

Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico without power as heavy rains hit the island.

The Task Force arrived back in Lincoln Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters from Omaha, Lincoln and other departments make up Nebraska Task Force 1.

