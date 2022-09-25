Nebraska Task Force 1 returns from Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico was affected by catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Fiona
Puerto Rico was affected by catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Fiona
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A team of 45 firefighters has returned from Puerto Rico.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Nebraska Task Force 1 went to Puerto Rico to conduct rapid search operations. They were tasked with looking for survivors and anyone affected by the storm.

Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico without power as heavy rains hit the island.

The Task Force arrived back in Lincoln Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters from Omaha, Lincoln and other departments make up Nebraska Task Force 1.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
2 dead, 4 injured in Bellevue three-car crash
OPOA request Douglas County Sheriff candidate return campaign donation
Omaha Police Officer’s Association asks Sheriff candidate to return campaign contribution
Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

Latest News

A Ukrainian front line war photographer showed her work in Lincoln
Ukrainian war photographer shows work in Lincoln
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
Omaha stabbing injures 1
A shooting at an Omaha lounge injured one person
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge