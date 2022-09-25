Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections

By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who was put in the custody of the Douglas County Department of Corrections last week died Sunday morning.

According to the director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections Mike Myers, 69-year-old Ecclesiastes Oliver was found unresponsive Sunday morning at 5:14 a.m.

Ecclesiastes Oliver, 69
Ecclesiastes Oliver, 69(Douglas County Department of Corrections)

Myers says Oliver was given care immediately by Corrections personnel. Oliver was then sent to Nebraska Medicine and was later pronounced dead at 9:06 a.m.

A grand jury will investigate the death, which is required by state law.

Oliver entered the Department of Corrections on Sept. 19, 2022 for a federal charge of an assault on a federal employee.

