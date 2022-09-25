Horse rescued from Omaha swamp

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse.

The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free.

The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck.

Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but they had to call in the cavalry.

The Omaha Fire Department brought in an aerial rig to reach out into the swamp and hook up a harness and safety rope. Meanwhile, 13 Omaha firefighters, four animal control officers and three Omaha Police officers worked to pull Dakota from the mud while keeping him as calm as possible.

It took more than two hours for the rescuers to free Dakota from the swamp. The horse was eventually reunited with its grateful owners.

