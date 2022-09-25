Horse rescued from Omaha swamp

Several organizations helped rescue a horse from a swamp
By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse.

The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free.

The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck.

Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but they had to call in the cavalry.

The Omaha Fire Department brought in an aerial rig to reach out into the swamp and hook up a harness and safety rope. Meanwhile, 13 Omaha firefighters, four animal control officers and three Omaha Police officers worked to pull Dakota from the mud while keeping him as calm as possible.

It took more than two hours for the rescuers to free Dakota from the swamp. The horse was eventually reunited with its grateful owners.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
2 dead, 4 injured in Bellevue three-car crash
OPOA request Douglas County Sheriff candidate return campaign donation
Omaha Police Officer’s Association asks Sheriff candidate to return campaign contribution
Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

Latest News

Ryan Lochte leads a swim clinic in Omaha
12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte leads swim clinic at Brownell Talbot
People went to Werner Park to celebrate Down Syndrome
Thousands gather at Werner Park for Down Syndrome Walk
Motorcycle crash leaves Omaha man dead
Motorcycle crash leaves Omaha man dead
An incarcerated with the Douglas County Department of Corrections man died Sunday
Incarcerated man dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections