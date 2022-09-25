Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather pattern for the work week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a windy Sunday we’ll enjoy calmer winds overnight. As gusts wind down under clear skies we’ll be quick to cool making for a chilly start to Monday! Overnight lows will fall to the 40s. Layer up if you’re out early.

Monday AM lows (wowt)

We’ll warm up quickly under sunny skies with a jump to the mid 70s in the Metro by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy with gusts near 20mph, but it will not be windy like Sunday.

Monday forecast (wowt)

The weather pattern will stay consistent through Friday as a ridge of high pressure migrates from our SW to our E through the week. This will keep highs in the 70s, sunny skies and cool mornings around all week.

Quiet pattern (wowt)

The ridge breaks down late week and will allow more cloud cover to move in by the weekend. We’ll likely stay dry until the start of next work week when our next chance for rain arrives.

Next 5 days (wowt)

