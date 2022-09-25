12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte leads swim clinic at Brownell Talbot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Young swimmers had the chance to work with one of the sport’s greatest legends.

Ryan Lochte was in Omaha this weekend for a three-day, sold-out clinic at the Theisen Pool at Brownell Talbot College Preparatory School.

The 12-time Olympic medalist and world record holder is the second most decorated swimmer in Olympic history.

Lochte now continues his passion for the sport, by passing on his knowledge and skills to young athletes.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the younger generation and I want to give back and I want to help the younger generation,” says Lochte. “Because with how much I love this sport, I want to see them succeed. I want to see all those kids get on that podium and collect a gold medal, or a silver medal, or a bronze medal at the Olympics, I believe in them.”

“It’s super cool having someone who’s had that experience and being at the highest level and going through all the stepping stones that we’re going through right now is really interesting,” says swimmer Abbey Fish.

During the clinic, Lochte not only coaches on deck; he’s also in the water, working with athletes on drills and technique. He also took some time at the end to autograph caps and t-shirts for swimmers.

