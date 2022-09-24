Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 23

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Sept. 23.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Joseph said he’s telling the team they’re starting from scratch.

6 News WOWT Live at 10

Paying out Frost’s $16.4 million firing package will put the Huskers at the top of the list of college sports coaching buyouts.

For some college coaches, it pays to get fired.

Trucks, medical tents, and volunteer agencies are taking over a bit of Cass County farm ground as time gets closer to the Luke Bryan concert.

Attention Luke Bryan fans, a concert planned for Thursday night might surprise you.

A 34-year-old man who died after a skydiving accident at the Crete Airport.

Medical response to Crete Airport following skydiving accident

A shoplifting investigation turns into an assault on a deputy. The incident was captured on a body camera.

Three people with gunshot wounds — a 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old woman — were taken to hospitals for treatment of single gunshot wounds

Gunshots outside a neighborhood grocery store in North Omaha Monday night is under investigation.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Scott Frost’s firing package put Nebraska at the top of list for buyouts.

5. Genetically modified purple tomatoes

The produce isn't just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.

4. Understanding the zipper merge

Frustration over what some perceive as cars "cutting in line" comes as a result of simply not being clear about what zipper merging means.

3. Mickey Joseph takes back blackshirts

Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph inherited a Huskers defense that has allowed 114 points and nearly 1,500 offensive yards in their first three games.

2. CDC: Don’t cook your chicken in Nyquil

The trend is dangerous even if you don't eat the chicken.

1. Coach buyouts stacking up in cost

Even without the Frost buyout, Nebraska is already at the top of the list for the Big Ten football and basketball buyout spending.

