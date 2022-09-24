Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 23

This week’s most-viewed coverage included Scott Frost’s contract buyout, a deputy that was assaulted, and a shooting outside a grocery store that injured three people.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Sept. 23.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Joseph gives Huskers clean slate, takes back Blackshirts

Joseph said he’s telling the team they’re starting from scratch.

6 News WOWT Live at 10

5. Big bucks for coaches, big buyout

Paying out Frost’s $16.4 million firing package will put the Huskers at the top of the list of college sports coaching buyouts.

For some college coaches, it pays to get fired.

4. Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture

Trucks, medical tents, and volunteer agencies are taking over a bit of Cass County farm ground as time gets closer to the Luke Bryan concert.

Attention Luke Bryan fans, a concert planned for Thursday night might surprise you.

3. Medical response to Crete Airport following skydiving accident

A 34-year-old man who died after a skydiving accident at the Crete Airport.

Medical response to Crete Airport following skydiving accident

2. 6 News On Your Side: Deputy hurt when suspect flees

A shoplifting investigation turns into an assault on a deputy. The incident was captured on a body camera.

1. Three shot outside NBH Grocery

Three people with gunshot wounds — a 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old woman — were taken to hospitals for treatment of single gunshot wounds

Gunshots outside a neighborhood grocery store in North Omaha Monday night is under investigation.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Erik Chinander removed as Nebraska defensive coordinator
2. Douglas County property owners upset over property tax cards error
3. Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
4. Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
5. Buying out Scott Frost’s contract before October cost University of Nebraska millions more
6. New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Scott Frost’s firing package put Nebraska at the top of list for buyouts.

5. Genetically modified purple tomatoes

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3QWvQuQ

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 19, 2022

4. Understanding the zipper merge

Frustration over what some perceive as cars “cutting in line” comes as a result of simply not being clear about what zipper merging means. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3QKFJMp

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, September 17, 2022

3. Mickey Joseph takes back blackshirts

Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph inherited a Huskers defense that has allowed 114 points and nearly 1,500 offensive yards in their first three games. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3QQsmdF

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, September 16, 2022

2. CDC: Don’t cook your chicken in Nyquil

The trend is dangerous even if you don’t eat the chicken. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3S9v7HY

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

1. Coach buyouts stacking up in cost

Even without the Frost buyout, Nebraska is already at the top of the list for the Big Ten football and basketball buyout spending. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3qQx2Wn

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, September 20, 2022
