Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 23
This week’s most-viewed coverage included Scott Frost’s contract buyout, a deputy that was assaulted, and a shooting outside a grocery store that injured three people.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Sept. 23.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Joseph gives Huskers clean slate, takes back Blackshirts
Joseph said he’s telling the team they’re starting from scratch.
5. Big bucks for coaches, big buyout
Paying out Frost’s $16.4 million firing package will put the Huskers at the top of the list of college sports coaching buyouts.
4. Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture
Trucks, medical tents, and volunteer agencies are taking over a bit of Cass County farm ground as time gets closer to the Luke Bryan concert.
3. Medical response to Crete Airport following skydiving accident
A 34-year-old man who died after a skydiving accident at the Crete Airport.
2. 6 News On Your Side: Deputy hurt when suspect flees
A shoplifting investigation turns into an assault on a deputy. The incident was captured on a body camera.
1. Three shot outside NBH Grocery
Three people with gunshot wounds — a 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old woman — were taken to hospitals for treatment of single gunshot wounds
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
5. Genetically modified purple tomatoes
4. Understanding the zipper merge
2. CDC: Don’t cook your chicken in Nyquil
CATCH UP
