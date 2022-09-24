Response personnel called to grass fires near west Lincoln

Lancaster County, Neb. (KOLN) -Response personnel were called to a pair of grass fires near west Lincoln on Saturday. The incidents were called in at around 4:20 p.m. near 6501 W. A Street and 10950 W. Denton Road.

According to LSO, no damage was caused to the residents or buildings in the area.

The Milford Fire Department, Garland Fire Department, Pleasant Dale Fire Department and Hallam Fire Department responded to the incidents.

LSO requests that individuals avoid the area for the time being as response personnel deal with the incident.

