Pro-choice rally held in front of Douglas County Courthouse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday marked exactly three months since the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

Activists gathered at the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse to hear from candidates who have voiced their support for abortion access.

Speakers included Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood, District 8 Senator Megan Hunt and Candidate for Douglas County Attorney Dave Pantos among others.

People who came out in support say they’re continuing to make their voices heard.

“I think we need to have all the generations,” says activist Audrey Horn. “We need to have all the young kids and the grandmothers together and their moms all talking about it, and men talking about it too. We need to see more men being vocal about it. Men need to understand that there’s a man involved in every pregnancy. So they need to know what’s going on to make sure that healthcare is legal.”

