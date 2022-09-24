Omaha Fire Department knocks down house fire Saturday

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a Saturday morning house fire.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 11:43 a.m. Saturday crews were sent to the area of 38th and Hamilton Street for a house fire.

When crews arrived they could see smoke and fire showing from the back of the house. The fire was extinguished a short time later.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are looking into what caused the blaze.

