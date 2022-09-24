No. 17 Baylor wins Big 12 opener over Iowa State, 31-24

Iowa State lost to Baylor on Saturday 31-24.
Iowa State lost to Baylor on Saturday 31-24.(Jack Lido/KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Blake Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as No. 17 Baylor held on to beat Iowa State 31-24 in the Big 12 opener for both teams Saturday.

The loss snapped the Cyclones’ 11-game home winning streak against conference rivals.

Shapen completed 19 of his 26 passes, connecting with 11 receivers. Gavin Holmes finished with three catches for 92 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“It’s always a big win when you go on the road in conference,” Shapen said.

The Bears (3-1) seized control midway through the third quarter, driving 93 yards in 10 plays and taking a 24-14 lead on Richard Reese’s 19-yard touchdown run.

Iowa State (3-1) was undone by two interceptions and averaged just 2.4 yards-per rush.

“Today was a great example of complementary football,” Bears linebacker Bryson Jackson said.

The Cyclones scored 10 points in the final 7 1/2 minutes, but their onside kick with 55 seconds remaining was recovered by the Bears.

Baylor scored on each of its first three possessions, building a 17-7 lead in the second quarter.

Two of the drives ended with touchdown passes from Shapen. Those drives were also aided by multiple penalties called on the Cyclones’ defense.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275
2 dead, 4 injured in Bellevue three-car crash
OPOA request Douglas County Sheriff candidate return campaign donation
Omaha Police Officer’s Association asks Sheriff candidate to return campaign contribution
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man

Latest News

High school football Week 5: Westside dominates Norfolk to remain undefeated
WOWT Friday Night Fever: Fremont vs Grand Island
Friday Night Fever: Fremont vs Grand Island
WOWT Friday Night Fever: Gretna vs Bellevue East
Friday Night Fever: Gretna vs Bellevue East
WOWT Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic
Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic