No. 17 Baylor wins Big 12 opener over Iowa State, 31-24

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Blake Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as No. 17 Baylor held on to beat Iowa State 31-24 in the Big 12 opener for both teams Saturday.

The loss snapped the Cyclones’ 11-game home winning streak against conference rivals.

Shapen completed 19 of his 26 passes, connecting with 11 receivers. Gavin Holmes finished with three catches for 92 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“It’s always a big win when you go on the road in conference,” Shapen said.

The Bears (3-1) seized control midway through the third quarter, driving 93 yards in 10 plays and taking a 24-14 lead on Richard Reese’s 19-yard touchdown run.

Iowa State (3-1) was undone by two interceptions and averaged just 2.4 yards-per rush.

“Today was a great example of complementary football,” Bears linebacker Bryson Jackson said.

The Cyclones scored 10 points in the final 7 1/2 minutes, but their onside kick with 55 seconds remaining was recovered by the Bears.

Baylor scored on each of its first three possessions, building a 17-7 lead in the second quarter.

Two of the drives ended with touchdown passes from Shapen. Those drives were also aided by multiple penalties called on the Cyclones’ defense.

