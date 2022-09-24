Motorcyclist dead in west Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln man is dead after a motorcycle vs car crash at Northwest 19th St and West “O” St Saturday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department is still investigating.

Lincoln Police said the collision occurred at around 2:26 p.m.

Witnesses report that the motorcyclist was driving westbound on West “O” street when a southbound car pulled out in front of him.

According to LPD, one driver, a man in his 40′s, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The other driver was released from the scene with no major injuries.

West O Street was closed between northwest 18th and 20th Streets for several hours.

This incident is under investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

The Lincoln Police Department is currently investigating an injury accident in the area of Northwest 19th and West O streets. West O street will be entirely closed between Northwest 18th and 20th for several hours. Please consider alternate routes and drive carefully. — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) September 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.