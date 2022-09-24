Motorcyclist dead in west Lincoln crash

A Lincoln man is dead after a motorcycle vs car crash at Northwest 19th St and West “O” St Saturday afternoon.
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln man is dead after a motorcycle vs car crash at Northwest 19th St and West “O” St Saturday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department is still investigating.

Lincoln Police said the collision occurred at around 2:26 p.m.

Witnesses report that the motorcyclist was driving westbound on West “O” street when a southbound car pulled out in front of him.

According to LPD, one driver, a man in his 40′s, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The other driver was released from the scene with no major injuries.

West O Street was closed between northwest 18th and 20th Streets for several hours.

This incident is under investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

