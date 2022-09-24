Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Windy and mild weather continues Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty northwest winds Saturday afternoon, when combined with dry air that has moved into the area, helped to push our temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

Those winds calm during the evening hours and stay in the 5 to 10 miles per hour range overnight.

A few clouds will drift overhead in the evening but overall things stay quiet with lows in the low 50s.

Sunday will again see the northwest winds pick up, this time a little bit stronger with gusts that could reach 35 miles per hour.

Sunday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Along with plenty of sunshine and dry air, this will again push our temperatures up, though not quite as high as we top out near 80 degrees.

Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

Monday stays breezy with sunshine and temperatures that again decrease a little bit from the preceding day; we will have highs in the low 70s.

Overall, the next week keeps temperatures pretty mild during the day with very dry air in place allowing nighttime temperatures to settle back into the 40s.

This is a very fall-like pattern, fitting for the season we just entered!

