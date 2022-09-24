Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Breezy but mild weather dominates the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The fog that we started off our Saturday with is eroding away.

As it leaves, it will turn into a breezy but pleasant day.

Gusts this afternoon could get as high as 30 miles per hour out of the northwest.

Saturday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Temperatures do climb into the low 80s despite some cloud cover bubbling up in the afternoon.

Fog should not be as much of an issue for Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 50s and the air a little bit drier than it was overnight.

However, a few pockets may develop, especially in the Loess Hills.

Sunday will again see the wind pick up in the afternoon with gusts that could reach 35 miles per hour.

Sunday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

While not as strong on Monday, there will still be a northwest breeze that will be noticeable.

Dry and mild weather will dominate the daytime hours from Sunday through next week with highs in the 70s.

Lows on many nights are looking to dip into the 40s, another sign that we are moving into more fall-like weather.

