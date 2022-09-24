High school football Week 5: Westside dominates Norfolk to remain undefeated

Friday Night Fever: Norfolk vs Westside
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lopsided scores were a theme in the fifth week of high school football action. Here some of the highlights.

Elkhorn vs. Bennington

Friday Night Fever: Elkhorn vs Bennington

Gretna vs. Bellevue East

Friday Night Fever: Gretna vs Bellevue East

Blair vs. Mount Michael

Friday Night Fever: Blair vs Mount Michael

Ralston vs. Gross Catholic

Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic

Fort Calhoun vs. Platteview

Friday Night Fever: Fort Calhoun vs Platteview

Millard South vs. Lincoln North Star

Friday Night Fever: Millard South vs Lincoln North Star

Fremont vs. Grand Island

Friday Night Fever: Fremont vs Grand Island

Concordia vs. Ashland-Greenwood

Friday Night Fever: Concordia vs Ashland-Greenwood

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Lines filed for wages owed
Workers in Papillion claim they’re owed thousands of back pay from subcontractor
Omaha parents frustrated over learning about high school fight from social media
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
Omaha bike lane partner withdraws from collaboration after pilot project terminated

Latest News

WOWT Friday Night Fever: Fremont vs Grand Island
Friday Night Fever: Fremont vs Grand Island
WOWT Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic
Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic
WOWT Friday Night Fever: Gretna vs Bellevue East
Friday Night Fever: Gretna vs Bellevue East
WOWT Friday Night Fever: Fort Calhoun vs Platteview
Friday Night Fever: Fort Calhoun vs Platteview