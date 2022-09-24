Federal court sentences former high school assistant coach for production of child pornography

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Darrian K. Grant, 24, of Macy was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to one year for failing to register as a sex offender. In an investigation with the U.S. Marshals Service, Grant was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in June 2020 and is required to register. It’s reported the address that was used to register last June was an actual empty lot near Omaha Housing Authority’s Jackson Tower. Officials got in contact with the Jackson Tower and according to the release, they said he lived in the tower for two days last December but from early January Grant was living with family on the Omaha Indian Reservation in Macy. His registration was never updated to the Omaha Indian Reservation.

Brandy Williamson, 41, of Arizona, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to six years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with Omaha police, officials say Williamson was in connection with a drug conspiracy to distribute and have possession of meth between August to October 2020. The release states she trafficked about 16 pounds of meth from Arizona to Omaha for distribution. The 16 pounds of meth was sized in Williamson’s hotel room during a search on October 2020.

Nicholas Holder, 43, of Grand Island was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol, a sheriff responded to a car in a ditch in Butler County last January. They got in contact with the driver, later identified as Holder, who according to the release, was passed out while the car was running. After getting consent, officials search the car while investigating Holder for drunk driving. During the search, they found meth, mushrooms, and marijuana.

Katrina L. Coffman, 36, of Lincoln was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, with a prior serious felony drug conviction. In an investigation with Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, it’s reported a tip to officials implied Coffman was in connection to distributing meth mixture between January 2017 and February 2021 around Lincoln. Officials were able to determine meth seized from a car during a traffic stop last February was planned to be delivered to her according to the release.

Nathan R. Rogers, 27, formerly of South Sioux City, Nebraska, was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 15 years for the production of child pornography. In an investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol and the FBI, it’s reported they started the investigation after a sexual assault complaint allegedly by Rogers last March. The complaint alleged he forcibly sexually assaulted a minor female while being an assistant coach at the high school she went to in December 2020 according to the release. Officials say Rogers admitted to having sexual intercourse with the minor during an interview with investigators and was arrested for first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. His phone was seized during his arrest last March and the release further states investigators found many videos of sexual activity with another minor female on his phone who also went to the same high school as the other minor. He was also ordered to pay $3,000 and the money will to funds for victims.

Terry L. Dill, 39, of Grand Island was sentenced Thursday by Judge John M. Gerrard to eight months for failing to register as a sex offender. In an investigation with the U.S. Marshals Service, Dill was sentenced for possession of child pornography in November 2014 and was required to register as a sex offender. It’s reported he ran away from a halfway house in September 2020 while on supervised release. He was later arrested in December 2021 and officials say he failed to register during that time he ran away.

Julie Wilkening, 43, of Louisville was sentenced Thursday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to over three years for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with Omaha police, officials say Wilkening was pulled over for driving with a non-operational brake light in July 2020. It’s reported she didn’t provide a driver’s license and appeared to be nervous and officers did a free air sniff with K-9. The K-9 detected the smell of drugs and officers did a search. About 141 grams of meth were found in the van and officers also found her license in her purse.

German Reyes Jr., 25, of Omaha was sentenced Thursday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over 15 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with the DEA, Omaha police, and the Omaha Field Division, officials say Reyes helped Mexico-based sources of supply to distribute meth with co-conspiraotrs between September and November 2020. It’s reported an undercover agent set up multiple purchases of meth in September 2020. Over 1,500 grams of meth were recovered during the overall investigation.

Leonard C. Woodrum, Jr., 57, of Lincoln was sentenced Thursday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. In an investigation with Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, a trooper pulled over a car in July for a traffic violation in Lancaster County. Officials say Woodrum was driving the car that was pulled over. During the traffic stop, a K-9 indicated drugs while sniffing the car. Meth was found in the trunk according to the release, and Cocaine, LSD, MDMA, many self-seal baggies, and several scales were also found in the car during the search. The release further states that a lab confirmed over 1,000 grams of meth mixture was seized from the car. Officials also seized a total of over $16,865 from his car that was ordered to be forfeited.

Tyshown Ashley, 31, of Omaha was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to three years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with Omaha police, officers pulled over a car Ashley was in on June 30. It’s reported he ran from the car and during a short chase was tackled. Officers found a loaded gun during the search of the car underneath his seat and according to the release, he admitted the gun was his. The release further states Ashley is a convicted felon.

Jordon R. Whipple, 28, of Bonesteel, South Dakota, was sentenced Wednesday in Omaha by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over three years for involuntary manslaughter. In an investigation with the FBI and the Santee Sioux Nation police, it’s reported Whipple lost control of a car in Santee and crashed while under the influence of alcohol on August 2020. The passenger of the car succumbed to her injuries from the crash.

Wesley Preister, 52, of Omaha was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with Omaha police, officers stopped a car Preister was a passenger in on January 11 and they say he ran from the car but was quickly caught. It’s reported he was arrested on an outstanding warrant and officers found a baggie of meth that ended up being about 3.3. grams. According to the release, another bag of over 26 grams of meth was found at Douglas County Jail during a strip search. Lab testing confirmed the baggies were meth.

Zachary D. Ellis, 28, of Hastings was sentenced Tuesday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 10 years for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. In an investigation with the Tri-City Drug Enforcement Team, a confidential informant working with officers made two purchases of meth last June at Ellis’ place according to the release. The lab confirmed the first purchase was about 28 grams of meth and it’s reported the second purchase was over 50 grams of meth and about 53 grams was actual meth.

Shawron Thomas, 47, of Calumet City, Illinois, was sentenced last Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 10 years for being convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with Nebraska State Patrol and the DEA, a trooper got in contact with Thomas while doing a routine interdiction on the Amtrak train in Omaha last January. It’s reported the trooper noticed singed of possible drug trafficking while talking to Thomas and officials say he had a suitcase at his feet underneath his seat. After agreeing to have a dog sniff the suitcase, the release state officials started a search after the dog had responded to the suitcase. Seven bundles of meth were found and one bundle was taken to a crime lab for testing and it was discovered the bundle was 100% pure meth. The release further states the seven bundles weighed a total of over 5,000 grams.

