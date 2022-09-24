Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275.

Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont.

The body was identified Friday, but the individual’s identity was publicly withheld while the family was notified.

Saturday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office publicly identified the deceased man as 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office says there is no risk to the public at this time.

