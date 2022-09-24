2 dead, 4 injured in Bellevue three-car crash

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are dead after a three-car crash in Bellevue Friday evening.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, officers went to the intersection of Fort Crook Road and Cornhusker Road at 8:13 p.m. Friday for a rollover crash.

Police say the driver of a Honda Odyssey was southbound on Fort Crook Road and allegedly ran the red light at the intersection with Cornhusker Road.

The Honda Odyssee hit two vehicles, a GMC Envoy and a Kia Sorento, that were eastbound on Cornhusker Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they immediately found one person who died in the crash, identified as 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, who was a passenger in the Honda Odyssee.

The driver of the GMC Envoy, identified as 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz, was injured and later died from her injuries after being transported to UNMC.

Four other people were injured in the crash.

The injured victims included the 38-year-old driver of the Kia Sorento and two passengers - a 16-year-old girl and a 46-year-old.

The 33-year-old driver of the Honda Odysee who allegedly ran the red light was also injured.

All injured victims were sent to UNMC for treatment.

The Sarpy County Crash Team initially responded to the scene and no citations have yet to be issued.

The investigation is ongoing.

