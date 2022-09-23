Zorinsky Lake Playground project to receive $50,000

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A playground project will receive $50,000 in special funding approved by the Omaha City Council.

According to Imagine Inclusion, the company behind a new playground project at Zorinsky Lake, the Omaha City Council approved $50,000 in special funds for a new inclusive playground.

Imagine Inclusion says the park will replace a more than 30-year-old play structure and be inclusive beyond what the Americans with Disabilities Act requires.

Omaha City Council Member Don Rowe nominated the park for the additional funds. The park will allegedly be the only accessible and inclusive playground west of 84th Street.

“When we say ‘accessible,’ the goal is really to go beyond the ADA, because what it requires is just woefully inadequate for where we are today as a community and still leaves many kids and parents on the sidelines,” says Meaghan Walls, Imagine Inclusion co-founder and universal design expert.

Imagine Inclusion claims the park will have color-coded play areas, a tactile map for visitors with vision needs, a symbol-based communication board and a wheelchair-accessible swing.

“There are many elements to this, but the most obvious is a ramp design that means the entire structure, and not just a few elements at ground level, is a place where everyone can play together. If you’ve seen kids with disabilities try to play with their typical peers, this is readily apparent.”

The park project has now raised more than $650,000. Organizers hope to raise $1 million before construction begins in spring 2023.

