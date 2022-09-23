Two inmates missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections has put the alert out that two inmates are missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha.

They left the facility Thursday evening while wearing electronic monitors which were removed and recovered less than a block from the state facility.

Inmate Clifford Brown, 23, is serving a sentence of just over three years for meth possession in Dawson County. He began his sentence February 1, 2021. He had a tentative release date of January 19, 2023. Brown is 5′6″, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Inmate Matthew Hurich, 44, is serving a sentence of 11 years and eight months to 30 years for robbery and terroristic threats in Lancaster county. He began his sentence April 28, 2014. He had a tentative release date of June 9, 2033 and was eligible for parole on April 10, 2024. Hurich is 5′11″, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The corrections department says CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities it operates. Community custody is the lowest level and least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in outside work opportunities, attend school, and attend religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.