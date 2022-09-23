Thursday Sept. 22 COVID-19 update: Iowa deaths surpass 10,000

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Nebraska data snapshot

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates generally each week via its Respiratory Illness Dashboard, found on the Nebraska Public Health Atlas. That dashboard does not include data on COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths, hospital capacity, or vaccinations.

CASES & POSITIVITY: Testing numbers across the state declined by about 1,800 in the past week, from an adjusted 16,166 tests last week to 14,262 tests as of Saturday. In the same time period, positivity rates fell from 12.1% to 10.3%.

About a month ago, it was 14.8%; two months ago, it was 17.5%. The highest recorded positivity rates during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have been 23.2% at the end of April 2020 and 23.4% in mid-January 2022.

RSV and influenza numbers, also available on the dashboard, remain at low rates in Nebraska, though RSV rates continued to increase, reaching a high of 5.2% for the year to date on Saturday. The flu positivity rate saw a slight increase to 0.4%.

Pottawattamie County data snapshot

The following information is from data dated Tuesday on the Iowa Department of Public Health website, which no longer includes hospitalization and hospital capacity data.

DEATHS: The IDPH website was reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths for the county in the past week, bringing the death toll to 329 people. IDPH provides no demographic information about COVID-19 deaths on its dashboard.

The website also indicates the state recorded 83 COVID-19 deaths in the past week, bringing the pandemic death toll to 10,051 people.

CASES: IDPH data shows that 69 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Pottawattamie County in the past week. The county’s pandemic totals are now 31,005 positive tests and 26,571 cases.

The website also shows that the average per 100,000 people in the county is 105.1 cases, up from 154.5 cases reported a week ago; and that 98 positive tests were reported in the past seven days.

VACCINATIONS: IDPH removed its data on vaccinations sometime in August.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has been reporting COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: The health department reported two recent COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

“A vaccinated man and an unvaccinated man, both over 75 have died,” the release states.

The local COVID-19 pandemic death toll now stands at 1,185 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported Thursday that 226 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Monday’s report. A year ago, DCHD was reporting that 176 cases had been confirmed over the previous 24 hours.

The most recent case numbers lowered the seven-day average from 67 cases on Monday to 67 cases — the lowest it’s been since May 5. The DCHD dashboard indicated Thursday that the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people decreased from 82.3 cases as of a week ago to 74.6 cases as of Wednesday.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 169,314 cases. The Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard also indicates that the last recorded number of reinfections for a rotating seven days ending was 84 cases.

POSITIVITY RATE: The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local positivity rate was at 11.9% as of Saturday, down from an adjusted 15.7% reported the week prior. About a month ago, it was 17.4%; about two months ago, it was 21.7%. About a year ago, it was 7.7%.

The DCHD dashboard on Monday indicated the community level was “low.”

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of late Wednesday, area hospitals were caring for 130 COVID-19 patients, down from 134 patients reported Monday. Of those patients, three were pediatric patients; 20 adult patients were in ICUs; and eight people were on ventilators. Additionally, two adult patients were awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

About a year ago, DCHD was reporting 193 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of late Sunday, hospitals were 82% full with 245 beds available, up from 174 reported Thursday. Area ICUs were 87% full with 37 beds available, up from 20 reported Thursday. Pediatric ICUs were 90% full with 13 beds available — four fewer than reported Thursday. A year ago, local hospitals were 89% full with 151 beds available, and ICUs were 85% full with 43 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicated slight increases in some vaccination data since Monday.

To date, 6,379 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 5.7% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups showed nearly no changes from recent reports. To date, 67.6% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated with 57.3% of eligible residents, fully vaccinated residents ages 5 and older, receiving their third dose. Of youth ages 5-11, 41.2% are vaccinated; and 69.6% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION BREAKTHROUGH: DCHD reported its last update on COVID-19 vaccination breakthrough rates for the county on its dashboard in late August: The breakthrough case rate was at 11.8% with 45,359 breakthrough cases confirmed in the 383,135 fully vaccinated members of the population ages 5 and older. The breakthrough death rate was 0.051%, with 194 deaths verified among breakthrough cases in the county.

The dashboard now contains a notice referring users to the CDC COVID Data Tracker for additional data.

