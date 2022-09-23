Three Rivers health officials report first human case of West Nile Virus

A third mosquito pool in the area also tested positive.
(LM Oter | AP)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Rivers Public Health Department officials confirmed Thursday of the first human case of the West Nile Virus and a third mosquito pool in the area tested positive.

The third positive mosquito pool was reported within Dodge County in Fremont according to the release. The second case was reported on September 8, and the first case was reported on August 11.

“West Nile Virus is a concern, and this is a good reminder to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites,” said Terra Uhing, Health Director.

Terra Uhing, Executive Health Director

The transmission of the virus happens through a bite from a mosquito that caught the virus by feeding on an infected bird. The release further states that mosquitos can pass the virus to humans but humans can’t get the virus from a dead bird.

The best thing the public can do to protect themselves from West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquitoes.

Three Rivers Public Health Department press release

Residents of Dodge, Washington, and Saunders County can pick up free mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks at the health department located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave in Fremont.

For more information on the West Nile Virus, visit Three Rivers District Health website or call 402-727-5396.

