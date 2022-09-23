Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning

A juvenile is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after the head-on collision.
The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks...
The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at around 6:22 a.m.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning.

Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.

According to deputies, a preliminary investigation shows that a GMC K2500 driven by a juvenile and a Chevrolet Avalanche collided in the westbound traffic lane. Both vehicles were occupied solely by a driver.

The driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche, 42-year-old Scott Sorensen of Seward, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The juvenile driver was transported by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details from the crash are still being investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were assisted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. York Fire and Rescue, Waco Fire and Rescue and Utica Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Lines filed for wages owed
Workers in Papillion claim they’re owed thousands of back pay from subcontractor
Omaha parents frustrated over learning about high school fight from social media
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
School sign and police
Millard North student arrested with gun after fight off campus

Latest News

Omaha Police Officer’s Association warns of mail scams
The first phase of Warhorse Casino includes a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, more than 400...
Gaming Commission approves Warhorse Casino license
A playground project is approved for $50,000 in funding from the Omaha City Council
Zorinsky Lake Playground project to receive $50,000
Firefighters attend a safety training on natural gas fires
Nebraska firefighters train for natural gas fires