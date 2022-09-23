Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers give way to some late day clearing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll encounter some rounds of rain out the door this morning and on your morning drive. Those shower chances will be at their greatest before 8am with chances gradually diminishing the rest of the morning.

Some late day clearing will help us warm into the mid 60s late this afternoon leading to yet another cool day for us all.

It will be cool but clear for high school football games tonight with a bit of a light breeze from the south by evening.

We’re expecting a nice warm up Saturday evening with a northwest breeze up to 25 mph. Highs in the lower 80s are likely on a mostly sunny day. Expect the sunshine and northwest breeze to continue Sunday with highs settling back into the mid 70s. Each morning we’ll wake up in the 50s this weekend so cool mornings are in the cards.

Today’s rain will likely be the last rain we see for 8-9 days. That is good for farmer’s that are harvesting but bad for any plants you’re trying to keep green

