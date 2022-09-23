Police investigate arson incident at Omaha high school

There’s a total of $10,700 in estimated damages.
(WDTV)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of an arson incident at an Omaha high school that happened early Thursday morning.

Police reviewed surveillance video and saw an unknown man, about 25-30 years old, attempt to go into Burke High School and portables, then made his way to the football field according to the release.

He lit a football tackling dummy on fire on the northwest end of the field that caused part of the field and track to light on fire.

There’s a total of $10,700 in estimated damages. $10,000 to the field, $600 to the football tackling dummy, and $100 to a metal stool.

