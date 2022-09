OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mailer scams are claiming to be from the Omaha Police Officer’s Association.

Omaha POA says at least one type of scam has been seen, alleging to be from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 and demanding payment.

We have been made aware of the attached scam. The OPOA is Nebraska FOP Lodge 1 and this mailer is not from us. pic.twitter.com/wWdGysN6qd — Omaha POA (@omahaPOA) September 23, 2022

