Omaha Police Officer’s Association asks Sheriff candidate to return campaign contribution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officer’s Association is demanding a candidate for Douglas County Sheriff to return a campaign contribution.

In a letter addressed to Greg Gonzalez, the association is requesting Gonzalez return a $25,000 campaign donation.

According to association president Anthony Connor, Gonzalez had a “disingenuous misrepresentation as a member in good standing.”

Connor also says criticism made by Gonzalez about the association played a role in the formal request.

