Nebraska Grand Jury indicts alleged illegal immigrants, drug dealers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of Grand Jury indictments for the District of Nebraska, according to updates Thursday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The indictments handed down from a federal Grand Jury are accusations, not final sentencings.

Oscar Aguilar Pablo, 37, of Crete, was charged with illegal reentry after deportation in Sept. 2022. Pablo faces a maximum of 2 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Jaime Alcala-Robles, 45, is charged with illegal reentry of a removed alien after having been convicted of a felony in Aug. 2022. Alcala-Robles faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Sarah Nichole Baldwin, 30, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Feb. 2022. Baldwin faces between 10 years and life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine if convicted.

Daniel Conseco-Gallegos, 27, of Omaha, is charged with illegal reentry of a removed alien after having been convicted of a felony in May 2022. Conseco-Gallegos faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Jose Pablo Cobarruvias-Ozuna, 32, of Omaha is charged with illegal reentry after deportation in Jan. 2022. Cobarruvias-Ozuna faces a maximum of 2 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Jason Felder, 41, of Omaha, is facing two charges. Felder is charged with attempted bank robbery in Aug. 2022. Felder faces 10 to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. Felder is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm in Aug. 2022. Felder faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the second charge.

Adriana Gonzalez, 32, and Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, both of of San Ysidro, California. Are charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 100 grams of fentanyl in Aug. 2022. They face between 10 years and life in prison, and a $10,000,000 fine if convicted. They would also have to forfeit $2,900 that was seized.

Robert T. Jaeger, 44, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm in Aug. 2022. Jaeger faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each charge.

Jonny P. Jones, 32, of Omaha, is facing three charges. Jones is charged with possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm all in May. 2022. If convicted, Jones faces between 5 and 40 years in prison for the intent to distribute charge, as well as a maximum of 10 years for each of the firearm charges.

Miguel Lobano-Diaz, 35, of Omaha, is facing two charges. Lobano-Diaz is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Aug. 2022. For the meth charge, Lobano-Diaz faces between 10 years and life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine. For the cocaine charge, they face 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Alberto Mejia, 34, of Omaha, is charged with possession of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct in May. 2022. Mejia faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. They also will have to pay $22,100 in special assessments.

Werner Monterroso-Monterroso, 26, of Schuyler, Nebraska, is facing 5 charges. They are charged with unlawful transfer of a document or authentication feature in April 2022 and face 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, sale of a card purporting to be a social security card in April 2022 and face a maximum of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, unlawful transfer of a document or authentication feature in June 2022 and face a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, sale of a card purporting to be a social security card in June 2022 and face a maximum 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and possession with intent to use or transfer five or more documents or authentication features in Aug. 2022 and face a maximum of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Travis Nyhoff, 40, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Sept. 2021. Nyhoff faces between 10 years and life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

Ecclesiast Oliver, 69, is charged with assault on a federal employee in Sept. 2022. Oliver faces a maximum of 8 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Rocky J. Patterson, 68, is facing two charges. Patterson is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawfully taking a firearm from a federal firearms licensed business, both in Aug. 2022. They face 15 years in prison for the possession charge and a maximum of 10 years for the second charge. Patterson also faces two $250,000 fines for the charges.

Scott Matthew Simmons, 42, of Grand Island, is facing eight charges involving child pornography. Charge 1 is for conspiracy to produce child porn from 2018 to Aug. 2022. Charge 2 is for conspiring to produce child porn while on the sex offender registry. Counts 3 through 6 are for producing child porn and for producing it while on the sex offender registry. Counts 7 and 8 are both for possession of child pornography in Aug. 2022. If convicted, Simmons faces a minimum of 25 years for each charge of producing child pornography, as well as a minimum of 25 years for each charge of possession. Simmons also faces a minimum of 10 years for each charge of allegedly producing child porn while on the sex offender registry.

Mark A. Smith, 49, of Omaha, is facing three charges. Smith is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, all in July 2022. For the drug possession charge, Smith faces 10 years to life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine. For the firearm charge, Smith faces 5 years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine. For the felon in possession of a firearm charge, Smith faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Edward Smith, 22, of Omaha, is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in July 2022. Smith faces 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Kyrell Wells, 19, of Omaha, is facing two charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm in July and Aug. 2022. Wells faces a 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each charge.

Steven R. Windoloski, 32, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine in Aug. 2021. Wells faces 10 years to life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine if convicted.

Alma L. Zapien, 51, of Omaha, is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering between April and June 2022. Zapien faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

