Nebraska firefighters train for natural gas fires

O’NEILL, Neb. (WOWT) - This week dozens of firefighters got some training on natural gas fires.

According to natural gas utility Black Hills Energy, more than 40 firefighters from O’Neill and other nearby communities attended training for natural gas fire safety.

Black Hills Energy conducted the training. They say the training gave crews a chance to learn more about responding to a rare type of fire.

“Natural gas has an excellent safety record, and fires are rare,” said Don Nordell, operations manager for Black Hills Energy. “The best way to learn the traits of natural gas and gain experience in fighting a natural gas fire is during a training exercise like this.”

In one part of the training, crews used hoses and chemical extinguishers to put out a controlled natural gas fire. The natural gas was coming from a pipe under an old vehicle. Black Hills Energy says that exercise simulated what happens when a car hits a gas meter.

Black Hills Energy says it has previously offered training for firefighters throughout Nebraska.

“We work closely with emergency responders at municipal, county and state levels,” Nordell said, “And this training is another way we encourage and develop the close ties and teamwork it takes to successfully manage a natural gas incident.”

