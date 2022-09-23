Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday.

Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for services over the next few years.

According to the release, there are five-year contracts with two-year renewals that are optional.

“We are extremely pleased with all of the bids we received. Ultimately, while we had to choose three, all five bids were impressive and showed high regard for the Medicaid program and Nebraska.” “By meeting with the bidders in person, we were able to emphasize to them what matters the most to Nebraskans. We believe it is critical that the voices of the people we serve are heard.”

Medicaid Division Director Kevin Bagley

There will be a listening tour in October as Nebraska Medicaid will work with the health plans on the transition to new contracts. The transition to new contracts is expected to happen in January 2024.

