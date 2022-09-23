Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt announces departure

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Commissioner of Education is stepping down early next year.

Matthew Blomstedt will step down from his position as the Nebraska Commissioner of Education on Jan. 3, 2023.

Blomstedt has worked as the Commissioner of Education since Jan. 2, 2014.

According to the Nebraska Office of Public Information and Communication, Blomstedt has worked on several projects with the Department of Education.

Blomstedt gave oversight on the State Board’s strategic plan in 2016 which restructured the agency. He also led the development of the state accountability system, AQuESTT, and helped the state meet new federal requirements under the Every Student Succeeds Act.

“There are many things I am proud of in my nearly nine years of service to the State of Nebraska, but I am most proud of the opportunity to have served with so many dedicated board members, staff, and partners in this work over the years,” said Commissioner Blomstedt.

“Commissioner Blomstedt has been a champion for all students and families, and a great leader of the Department of Education,” said State Board President Patricia Koch-Johns. “During his tenure, our state has become a national leader in education, and he inspired us to work in the best interest of all Nebraskans. We wish him well and thank him for his service.”

A new commissioner will be chosen by the elected Board of Education.

