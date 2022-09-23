Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson to headline concert series at 2023 NEBRASKAland Days

Buy tickets next Wednesday for Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean for the 2023 NEBRASKAland DAYS and...
Buy tickets next Wednesday for Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean for the 2023 NEBRASKAland DAYS and Viaero Summer Jam Concerts.(Courtesy)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Country artists Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson will headline the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam concert series in North Platte.

The NEBRASKAland Days team made the big announcement Friday at Viaero Wireless, the concert series sponsor.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday. Johnson will perform Friday, June 23 and the Aldean concert is Saturday, June 24. Supporting acts will be announced in late October.

Most county fans will be familiar with Aldean, who has been named Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music three times. One of his latest hits is a duet with Carrie Underwood called “If I Didn’t Love You”.

Johnson was recently nominated for four CMA awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. A song you’ve likely heard on country radio is “Til You Can’t”.

“These guys are both great artists and we’re fortunate that everything lined up for us to bring them to North Platte in 2023,” Fudge said. “Putting these lineups together is always a challenge, but we couldn’t be happier with the result.”

Pricing for the concerts ranges from $46 to $125 plus taxes and fees for Cody Johnson and $60 to $172 plus taxes and fees for Jason Aldean.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Lines filed for wages owed
Workers in Papillion claim they’re owed thousands of back pay from subcontractor
Omaha parents frustrated over learning about high school fight from social media
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
School sign and police
Millard North student arrested with gun after fight off campus

Latest News

The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks...
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
Omaha Police Officer’s Association warns of mail scams
The first phase of Warhorse Casino includes a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, more than 400...
Gaming Commission approves Warhorse Casino license
A playground project is approved for $50,000 in funding from the Omaha City Council
Zorinsky Lake Playground project to receive $50,000
Firefighters attend a safety training on natural gas fires
Nebraska firefighters train for natural gas fires