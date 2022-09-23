Grand Island Casino Resort to host job fairs starting Sept. 28

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A temporary casino will open at Fonner Park at the end of the year. The permanent casino will likely open sometime in 2024.

But who’s going to work there? Grand Island Casino Resort is trying to find out and will start hosting career fairs on Sept. 28. There will also be career fairs in October.

Here is the schedule:

Sept. 28: NE Department of Labor,203 E Stolley Pk Rd Ste A,11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 29: 4H Café at Fonner Park, 700 E Stolley Pk Rd, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sept. 30: 4H Café at Fonner Park, 700 E Stolley Pk Rd, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Oct. 2: 4H Café at Fonner Park, 700 E Stolley Pk Rd, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Oct. 12: NE Department of Labor, 203 E Stolley Pk Rd Ste A, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Oct. 13: 4H Café at Fonner Park, 700 E Stolley Pk Rd, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Oct. 14: 4H Café at Fonner Park, 700 E Stolley Pk Rd, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Oct 16: 4H Café at Fonner Park, 700 E Stolley Pk Rd, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Oct. 26: NE Department of Labor, 203 E Stolley Pk Rd Ste A, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Oct. 27: 4H Café at Fonner Park, 700 E Stolley Pk Rd, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Oct 28: 4H Café at Fonner Park, 700 E Stolley Pk Rd, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Potential employees must be at least 19 years of age to work in the casino. For more information on the career fair, email info@grandislandresort.com.

The temporary casino facility will offer 300 slot machines. Construction of the full resort is scheduled to start in fall of 2023 and will feature a 24-hour Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 116-room hotel, first-class spa, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions.

