Gaming Commission approves Warhorse Casino license

Nebraska’s first casino will begin operating Saturday in Lincoln.
The first phase of Warhorse Casino includes a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, more than 400 slot machines, sports book kiosks, and simulcast and live racing.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first casino in Lincoln, and the state, will open Saturday.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC a license to begin operating.

The casino is located at the Lincoln Race Course in southwest Lincoln.

The casino that will open Saturday pales in comparison to what it will look like when construction is finished. The first phase includes a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, more than 400 slot machines, sports book kiosks, and simulcast and live racing.

The second phase, which is anticipated for September 2023, will include a 200-room hotel, event center, and steakhouse.

