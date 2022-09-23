Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer, sunnier for the weekend

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool, cloudy Friday for most the clouds clear to the east this evening and will generally keep away for the weekend. You will notice some patchy, dense fog build in overnight for the Metro and W Iowa... the worst will be between 3AM-7AM before quickly clearing up around 8AM.

Fog early Saturday
Fog early Saturday(wowt)

After a cool start in the low 50s we’ll quickly climb to the 80s under sunny skies Saturday. It’ll be breezy in the afternoon with gusts to the 20s. This will be the best day for your outdoor plans this weekend.

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(wowt)

Highs fall back to the mid 70s Sunday with windier conditions, gusts to the 30s! Winds stay breezy into the evening Sunday. From here we’ll stay Fall-like with highs in the 70s and upper 60s and lows in the 40s to 50s.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

