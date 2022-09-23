Dodge County Sheriff identify body found on Highway 275

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on a body found Thursday.

Thursday around 2:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the body was first reported by construction crews in the area. The highway was shut down for seven hours while crews investigated.

The body has since been identified by authorities. The name is withheld while next of kin are notified.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says there is no risk to the public and the investigation is still ongoing.

