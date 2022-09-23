Athlete of the Week: Lewis Central’s Braylon Kammrad

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Titans are looking to become back-to-back state champions and they have the right person under center to lead them there.

The air and ground attack were clicking on all cylinders for Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad. The senior threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns along with rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown en route to a 34-16 win over Indianola.

”It’s fun. Those close games are a lot of fun. It’s not always fun going out there and blowing out teams. So having those close games and being able to go out there and compete and win is very fun,” said Kammrad.

”His ability to run the football showed up really well on Friday and just gave us another added dimension to what we were trying to do within our run game. Then obviously in the passing game he was able to distribute the ball to seven or eight different guys,” said Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad.

Kammrad has started at quarterback for the Titans for almost two full year. His first start came during Kammrad’s sophomore year.

”It’s very hard getting that first start as a sophomore then having to take on some responsibility and become a leader and having these guys really rely on me. I had to build up myself, as a player and as my character as well,” said Kammrad.

Last year as a junior, Kammrad helped the Titans to their first ever state title.

“The biggest thing is just maturity. That calm composure to be able to stand back there when the bowls are flying around you and guys are all over the place and the ability to just stay in there and deliver the football has been the biggest thing. That confidence to know where guys are at and his confidence in his abilities to make those plays when he has to,” said coach Kammrad.

Seven months after winning the state championship in the Dome, Kammrad committed to playing there for the next four years for Northern Iowa.

”Having that opportunity to go and play at the next level, that’s always what I’ve dreamed of as a kid and Coach Reeder and Coach Farley gave me a chance and I accepted it right away. And I’m super excited,” said Kammrad.

