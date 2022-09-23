Adorable Photo Alert: NSP Trooper rescues cat

By Lauren Melendez
Published: Sep. 23, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day in the life of a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper is unpredictable, and in the case of Trooper K. McaAcy, his Thursday involved “pawsing” some of his duties to rescue a stranded kitten.

The agency took to twitter to share two sweet photos of Trooper McAcy, who found the cat in a ditch.

NSP Trooper rescues cat
NSP Trooper rescues cat(Nebraska State Patrol)

Apparently he scooped up his new furry friend, and during a ridealong, named her Winslow, after the closest town.

McAcy eventually took Winslow to FurEver Home in Fremont which is an animal rescue.

There, Winslow will get vet care and be showered with attention from their team of dedicated volunteers.

She’ll eventually be available for adoption.

