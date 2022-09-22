Workers in Papillion claim they’re owed thousands of back pay from subcontractor

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A large Amazon distribution facility in Papillion isn’t open yet but a small army of machinery installers is getting it there.

A new subcontractor is on the job after another one abruptly left the project. More than 100 workers claim they are owed back pay.

Tools of the trade Cesar Del Bianco keeps handy.

“I’m ready to work,” said Del Bianco.

Hired by IMI of Nashville to install conveyors in the Amazon distribution center Cesar says the subcontractor IMI skipped town and left him hanging for two weeks of pay.

“I’ve got all kinds of bills where you want me to start? Start with that room,” said Del Bianco.

With per diem, the couple from Arkansas claim IMI owes Cesar $4,000.

“Number one thing is where is our money when are they going to pay us or pay my husband and all the hundred something guys that haven’t been paid,” said wife, Angela Del Bianco.

140 workers owed a total of a half million dollars by IMI for the Papillion Amazon project. Those are the numbers the Carpenters Union has constructed.

“If IMI is not going to pay it needs to go back to the property owner. They’re the ones that hold the big pile of money and they haven’t paid it all out since the project is not complete,” said Dan Riskowski, Carpenters Union.

So, the Carpenters Union has gone to the Sarpy County Register of Deeds and filed 32 liens on lot one willa where they say the Amazon facility is located.

“Someone needs to come forward and step up and get these guys paid,” said Riskowski.

But the property owner isn’t listed as Amazon but rather a Texas LLC. Plus, the project has a general contractor and a mechanical contractor so there is a buffer above IMI the delinquent subcontractor.

The Carpenters Union and the workers don’t want these liens to be just filed and forgotten. They intend them to be a message sent to the top of the companies involved in this project.

An Amazon spokesperson says this is a building that’s going to be used by Amazon in the future but the money that is owed is by the people who are building it. He says it’s not money owed by Amazon but the Carpenters Union believes responsibility for workers’ back pay can be nailed down.

“This lien hopefully is going to put some pressure on Amazon and IMI to get together and make sure all 100 plus of you guys get your money,” said Riskowski.

“I hope so,” said Del Bianco

IMI has a Nashville address but Canadian ownership according to a project manager. He says that IMI pulled out of eight projects around the country with little notice.

That left about 500 employees owed from $4,000-$15,000. Many of the workers on the Papillion site have been hired by the new subcontractor.

