Nebraska City woman sentenced to 10 years for drug charges

A woman in Nebraska City is sentenced to 10 years behind bars for drug charges.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A woman in Nebraska City was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for drug charges. It’s part of a plea deal.

Tabitha Stadley, 34, was sentenced Tuesday and pled to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Police arrested Standley at the Horseshoe Casino on an unrelated felony warrant last October.

Officers searched Standley’s vehicle and found more than 300 grams of meth, which she had intended to distribute.

