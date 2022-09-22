Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Texas

He was reported missing on December 13, 2021.
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man that was reported missing by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services last December was recently arrested in Texas.

Lajuan Jones was taken into custody Tuesday in Dallas, Texas according to the release. It’s reported he was found at a family member’s place.

NDCS reported Jones missing on December 13 after not reporting to his work assignment after leaving the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that morning.

He had a pending release date of Feb. 11, 2022, for charges of burglary and theft from Douglas County. He started his sentence in October 2017 serving eight to 10 years.

LaJuan Jones
LaJuan Jones(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

