Millard North student arrested with gun after fight off campus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unidentified student from Millard North High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon after getting involved in a fight off campus.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, Principal Dr. Aaron Bearinger said the incident happened after school was dismissed Tuesday.

An off-duty officer saw a fight involving three students move off campus near144th & Pacific. The principal said the officer intervened and found a loaded gun on one of the students.

Police arrested the student and took possession of the gun.

The principal said the school believed the student had the gun on school property after school. The student had not been at school for part of the day and it appeared the student did not have the gun on property until after school, though the situation was still being investigated.

In his letter, Dr. Bearinger said, “Safety is always our top priority, and we take this very seriously. We will never tolerate a weapon on our campus. Along with police consequences, we are applying our code of conduct which is very clear on this matter.”

