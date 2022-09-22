Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cool and cloudy as fall officially arrives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Much cooler air took over the area yesterday and it will be sticking with us for our Thursday.

Most rain looks to stay off to our south and west with only a few sprinkles possible in our area.

There will be plenty of cloud cover overhead, though, and that will keep us from warming up much.

6 to 6 Forecast (WOWT)

Expect highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday stays cool as well with showers likely as we start off the day.

Friday Morning Rain (WOWT)

We will gradually dry out as the afternoon goes on, which will lead to pretty nice conditions for Friday night football games.

You will want a jacket though with temperatures in the 50s during the evening after topping out in the low 60s.

Saturday sees us warming up again into the low 80s but it will be short-lived as another front cools us Sunday into next week.

It does look dry through that stretch with highs sitting in the 70s.

