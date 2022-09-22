Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cool and cloudy as fall officially arrives

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Much cooler air took over the area yesterday and it will be sticking with us for our Thursday.

Most rain looks to stay off to our south and west with only a few sprinkles possible in our area.

There will be plenty of cloud cover overhead, though, and that will keep us from warming up much.

6 to 6 Forecast
6 to 6 Forecast(WOWT)

Expect highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday stays cool as well with showers likely as we start off the day.

Friday Morning Rain
Friday Morning Rain(WOWT)

We will gradually dry out as the afternoon goes on, which will lead to pretty nice conditions for Friday night football games.

You will want a jacket though with temperatures in the 50s during the evening after topping out in the low 60s.

Saturday sees us warming up again into the low 80s but it will be short-lived as another front cools us Sunday into next week.

It does look dry through that stretch with highs sitting in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
6 News On Your Side: Deputy hurt when suspect flees
Sarpy County deputy injured when suspect flees
WOWT Valley sued after RV park approved
Valley RV park developer moving on
Business owner brings up potential challenges of Omaha streetcar route
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities

Latest News

Big temperature swing
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Fall weather sticks around
Hour by Hour Forecast
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Much cooler weather with chances for showers
Record highs
Record highs fall in Omaha and Lincoln
Record high
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record heat before a strong cold front barrels in