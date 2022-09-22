Huskers recruiting continues during a period of transition

6 News WOWT Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - So far the damage has been limited on the recruiting front, there’s only one been decommitment since Scott Frost and Erik Chinander were fired. That player was Cameron Lenhardt, who’s a four-star edge rusher from IMG Academy In Florida.

Part of the staff headed out Wednesday, Mickey Joseph will travel to Louisiana Friday with stops planned in Monroe and New Orleans.

“Just speaking to the recruits last weekend and talking to them the last two weeks on the phone, they’re all in because we sell them the University of Nebraska, no matter who sits in this chair. You’re committed to the University of Nebraska. So, we sold the university, like I said, we’re going to do things the right way. We’re not going to try to sabotage anything. If we don’t get the job and we have to leave here, they’re going to say we left this place better than we found it. We’re going to do things the right way. I expect my coaches to do it. I expect everybody to do their job,” said Joseph.

