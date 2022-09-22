Games on the Green: Special Education students win big in team building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a morning full of energy for some students at Bennington High School who were joined by friends from Arlington Public Schools and Fort Calhoun Community Schools.

Wednesday was Games on the Green, where students rotate through different activity stations like bocce ball, noodle toss, and a softball throw.

“It’s not really about winning. It’s about having fun,” said Adrianna Newton.

The Bennington junior had things down to a science, supporting fellow athletes through various games and also showing playful competition. The catch is, the ‘competitions’ aren’t centered around a scoreboard; instead the success of everyone as a team.

All the games progress at each individual’s pace, designed for secondary special education students to balance excitement and athleticism.

The most important goal is to build social skills.

“It’s not overly competitive games, but it gives them the ability to cheer on other competitors and have fun with them,” explains Dean Wood, a Life Skills teacher.

He added the pandemic forced many of these types of important, interactive opportunities off the calendar. So, Games on the Green activities are a much-needed step toward building confidence for the future.

“Once you leave high school, you got the real world to come at you so just being prepared for that and being ready to go,” said Wood.

After students rotate through the stations, they joined together in a game of freeze tag, followed by lunch and a medal presentation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.