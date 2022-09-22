Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm.

“The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release.

For this year’s 54th annual festival in Nebraska City, the farm teamed up with Omaha artist Maggie Heusinkvelt to create an interactive “barn-sized” mural on the side of the Apple House Market.

“The mural is another way Arbor Day Farm is commemorating the Apple House Market’s first AppleJack Festival since the building was damaged by a fire in 2020,” the news release states.

The festival keeps the popular Nebraska destination for fall-related activities this month but there are always lots of events happening throughout September and even into October, including the Harvest Celebration, orchard wine tasting, tree adventure, apple and pumpkin picking, living history weekends, and even Oktoberfest.

Event tickets can be purchased online, and there are lots of activities to choose from, and much fall food favorites to sample while you’re there.

“This family-friendly event has something for everyone, from our hard cider and wine tastings for mom and dad to the Tree Adventure and apple picking for the children. We are so excited to share our love of harvesttime with our guests,” she said.

—

IF YOU WANT TO GO: The farm is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays throughout AppleJack Festival weekends. Free parking is available on-site. You can even make a weekend of it by booking an overnight stay at the Lied Lodge.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.