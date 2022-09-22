Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cool with a few morning showers Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While most of the rain stayed S of the Metro for our Thursday chances for scattered showers are back after 8 PM and increase into Friday morning. They’ll clear by midday leaving behind very light amounts with less than .1″ for most, .25″ on the high end.

Friday rain chances (wowt)

Friday will be another cool day with a high of 63 in the Metro. The morning cloud cover makes us very slow to warm with some sun possible by the early evening.

Friday forecast (wowt)

Temps briefly warm back to the 80s Saturday ahead of a drop back to the 70s Sunday. Both days will be breezy with gusts to the mid 20s but generally nice for your outdoor plans.

Weekend planner (wowt)

From here we’ll stay Fall-like with highs in the 70s and upper 60s and lows in the 40s to 50s.

Next 5 days (wowt)

